Indian-American inventor named TIME Magazine’s first-ever ‘Kid of the Year’ from 5000 nominees

Gitanjali Rao, a 15-year-old Indian-American young scientist, and inventor have been named by TIME magazine as the ‘Kid of the Year’. She has been recognized for her work using technology to combat issues like contaminated drinking water to opioid addiction and cyberbullying. “The world belongs to those who shape it. And however uncertain that world may feel at a given moment, the reassuring reality seems to be that each new generation produces more of what these kids have already achieved: positive impact, in all sizes,” the magazine said.

Actor and activist Angelina Jolie selected her from over 5,000 nominees. During the interview, the 15-year-old talked about her “astonishing work using technology and about her mission to create a global community of young innovators to solve problems the world over. If I can do it, anybody can. But then at the same time, we’re facing old problems that still exist. Like, we’re sitting here in the middle of a new global pandemic, and we’re also still facing human-rights issues. There are problems that we did not create but that we now have to solve, like climate change and cyberbullying with the introduction of technology,” she said. Rao also shared that she always wanted to bring a smile to someone’s face.

