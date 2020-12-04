Australian family finds Koala clinging to their Christmas tree…

16-year-old Taylah was the last to leave the family home in Coromandel Valley, Adelaide around 3pm. Taylah’s mother, Amanda McCormick, said she was in shock. “I thought ‘Is this a joke?’ I thought one of my kids may have put like a soft toy in there, but no, it was a live one,” she said.

“We’ve had them in our trees before but not inside on our Christmas tree … It must have crawled in when the doors were open, it would have been in our house for at least three hours.” The family immediately called the Adelaide and Hills Koala Rescue, but co-founder Dee Hearne-Hellon said the group didn’t believe the story at first.

“The call went through to our 24-hour hotlines and of course the operator at first thought it was a prank call,” Hearne-Hellon said. “Apparently it took a little bit of convincing that, no … Amanda really did have a koala in her Christmas tree … It was just so gorgeous, seeing it sitting there just looking.”

The rescue team quickly arrived to detangle the koala, which Taylah had dubbed Daphne. Hearne-Hellon said Daphne was a juvenile female around three or four years old and in good health.