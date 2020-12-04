“We are a big nation, stretching from sea to land and with a navy that is so strong”: Indian Navy Day…

Indian Navy Day is being celebrated today to commemorate the attack carried out on the Karachi harbour by Indian Navy ships during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. This day is also marked to honour the Bravehearts of the Indian Navy for their selfless service to the nation.

The theme for Indian Navy Day 2020 is “Indian Navy Combat Ready, Credible and Cohesive”. Indian Navy is one of the strongest maritime forces in the world. It is the seventh strongest naval force in the world with 67,252 active and 55,000 reserve personnel in service as of June 2019. Indian Navy had 150 submarines and ships and 300 aircraft till June 2019.

This year, India is celebrating the 50th anniversary of victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. On the occasion of Indian Navy Day, the country pays homage to those Bravehearts of Navy who laid down their lives in the line of duty and those who still serve the nation selflessly.

Indian Navy over the years has carried out many operations, including those for the rescue of Indian citizens. This year, Operation Samudra Setu was launched to repatriate Indian citizens from overseas by sea during the COVID-19 pandemic.