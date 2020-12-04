WhatsApp will delete your account if failed to agree to new terms of service. Know more

WhatsApp is set to update its Terms of Service in 2021. Also, WhatsApp is forcing users to agree to new privacy rules or else lose access to the app. Screenshots of the “Terms and Privacy Policy Updates” were shared by WaBetaInfo. “By tapping Agree, you accept the new terms, which take effect on February 8, 2021,” the update states. “After this date, you’ll need to accept the new terms to continue using WhatsApp or you can always delete your account.”

WhatsApp has faced criticism over how it operates since Facebook bought it in 2014 in a deal worth $19 billion.

In 2018, WhatsApp founder Jan Koum stepped down as the firm’s chief executive officer amid concerns about privacy and data security. “These days companies know literally everything about you, your friends, your interests, and they use it all to sell ads,” he wrote in a blog post before the Facebook sale. “At every company that sells ads, a significant portion of their engineering team spends their day tuning data mining, writing better code to collect your personal data… remember, when advertising is involved, you the user are the product.”

