Aircraft makes a night-time emergency landing and hits SUV.

A single-engine plane landed on Interstate 35W, just south of Interstate 694. The aircraft made an emergency landing near Arden Hills at about 9:15 p.m., crashing into an SUV on the interstate in the process. Brittany Yurik was alone in the SUV that was clipped by the single-engine aircraft. “I saw the plane coming at me probably one second before we collided,” Yurik said. “I talked to Gifford last night,” Yurik said. “He’s very kind. He was very apologetic. He explained to me what happened, and I just can’t believe we’re all OK. I think he was feeling the same thing.”

“As I got closer and closer I realized that it was an airplane that actually crashed into a vehicle, and I slammed on my brakes with both feet and stopped in time, thank God.” Dick Knapinski, a fellow pilot with the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) out of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, knows of Gifford as a highly-skilled and decorated aerobatic flier. He says the emergency landing was well executed and went just how pilots train for them. Knapinski says pilots are trained to land in the direction of traffic when forced to land on a freeway in an emergency, which Gifford did.

