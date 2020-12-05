‘World Travel Risk Map 2021’: Know the ‘safest travel destination’ in the world

A list of ‘safest travel destinations’ in the world has been released. The World Travel Risk Map for 2021 was released by the International SOS Consulting.

Oman is ranked among safest and least risky travel destinations in the world. Qatar, Kuwait and UAE is also tops in the list. Apart from GCC countries, United States, European countries and Canada are also included in the list.

“SOS International Consulting ranks the Sultanate among the safest and least risky travel destinations in the world, according to the World Travel Risk Map for 2021, which it recently issued”, said a statement issued by Oman News Agency (ONA).

The International SOS Group is a health and security services firm. The group founded in 1985 has got over 12,000 organisations around the world as their clients. The company uses the service of more than 10,000 multi-cultural medical, security and logistics experts.

SOS Group has prepared the World Travel Risk map based on an assessment of security levels in countries on the basis of the threat posed by political violence including terrorism, rebellion, politically motivated unrest, war, social unrest, including sectarian and ethnic violence, in addition to violent crimes and petty crimes.