Gas leak at coal mine killed 18 workers

A carbon monoxide leak in a coal mine in Chongqing, south-west China, killed at least 18 miners. Only one person was successfully recovered from the accident. The rescue operations remained ongoing. Twenty-four miners were trapped underground in the Diaoshuidong colliery in Yongchuan District.

China’s mines are known for being among the world’s most dangerous. Thousands died every year in accidents throughout the 2000s as rapid, unregulated expansion fuelled China’s economic boom. The number of accidents and fatalities has fallen consistently since then, due largely to the closure of small mining operations and falling demand for coal.

Also read: Scientists claim to have built a quantum computer that demonstrates quantum supremacy. Know more