Health minister tests positive for COVID-19 even after taking Covaxin trial dose…

Haryana health minister Anil Vij, who administered a trial dose of Covaxin last month, testing positive for COVID-19. Covaxin is developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research. The health minister took Twitter to declare his COVID-19 test result. “I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted to Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact with me are advised to get themselves tested for corona,” he tweeted.

Several questions are now being raised over the efficacy of the indigenously developed vaccines which are under trial in the country. Prashant Bhushan tweeted, “Haryana minister Anil Vij tests Covid-19 positive. He was administered Covaxin last month in phase 3 trials being done by Bharat Biotech & ICMR! Apart from efficacy, there are serious questions about side effects of Vaccines being fast-tracked by govt.” Twitter has been flooded with a lot of criticism and concerns over the vaccine.

