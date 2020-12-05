High Court judge dies of cardiac arrest while undergoing COVID-19 treatment

Gujarat High Court judge Justice G R Udhwani (59) died following a cardiac arrest. He was undergoing COVID-19 treatment at a private hospital. He was in critical condition since admitted to the hospital. After his oxygen requirement increased doctors put him on ventilator support. He tested positive for COVID-19 on November 19.

“He had tested COVID-19 positive on November 19 and was admitted to the hospital with a severe lung infection. He was also suffering from hypothyroidism,” the doctor said. “He suffered a cardiac arrest at 7 am on Saturday and was declared dead at 7.40 am,” he added said. He was administered Remdesivir and Tocilizumab injections and plasma therapy during the course of his treatment.

