“I’m just beginning my life”; Sarah Ferguson wants to be a ‘super ager’

Sarah Ferguson has started taking her physical fitness as seriously as any A-list action movie star. The 61-year-old Duchess of York declares “I’m just beginning my life”. “They always say you can choose your tribe, you can choose your family, or choose your friends, well, guess what? Be cool, be nice, be kind, and join Super-A because they’re my tribe. I’ve chosen them. I’m 61 and just beginning my life. Be a Super-A,” she said.

Sarah Ferguson has enlisted the help of celebrity personal trainers Josh Salzmann and Wayne Lèal to whip her into shape. “Sarah’s candid makeup-less video is that of a woman who is self-assured, and it will inspire and empower women around the world. She knows that real strength begins in the mind. To be a Super-A, Sarah must now learn how to make exercise an internalized behavioral expectation, just like brushing her teeth,” Wayne Lèal said.

