Insurance policy in the name of Balabhaskar 8 months before his death; CBI Inquiry….

Thiruvananthapuram: The CBI is investigating an insurance policy in Balabhaskar’s name eight months before his death. As part of this, the CBI arrested two employees of an insurance company.

The relatives had earlier alleged that there were doubts about the insurance policy taken in Balabhaskar’s name. It is in this context that a detailed inquiry into the insurance policy is also conducted.

The insurance policy provided the phone number and e-mail address of Vishnu Somasundaram, a friend of Balabhaskar, who was accused in the gold smuggling case. Meanwhile, the CBI has also arrested the doctors who treated Balabhaskar after the accident. Their statement was also recorded by the investigation team. The CBI is looking into all aspects of Balabhaskar’s death.