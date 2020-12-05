Prime Minister to inaugurate construction of Metro project on December 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate construction of Metro project on December 7. Prime Minister will inaugurate the construction of first phase of Agra Metro Project (AMRP) via video conferencing. The Uttar Pradesh state government announced this. The foundation stone of the AMRP was laid by the Prime Minister in May 2019.

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also attend the event that will be held at 15 Battalion PAC parade ground in Agra.

The total cost of the Agra Metro project is Rs 8,379.62 crore. In the first phase, the Sikandra — Taj East Gate corridor will be constructed. The traffic on this corridor is expected to start in December 2022. The Sikandra — Taj East Gate corridor will have six stations. In this — Taj East Gate, Basai and Fatehabad Road will be elevated stations. And the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Jama Masjid will be underground stations.

“The Agra metro will provide an environment friendly, comfortable and hassle-free means of public transport and will also make it easy to travel to world famous tourist destinations like Taj Mahal and Agra fort,” Kumar Keshav, managing director, UPMRC, said.