State’s first solar power plant that builds at the cost of Rs 14 crore launched. Know more

Aizawl: Assam Power Minister Pu R. Lalzirliana inaugurated the state’s first solar power plant located at Tlungvel about 58 km from Aizawal. The power plant has a generation capacity of 2 MW. “Mizoram has made its entry into the solar map of the country and it was a proud moment for the state,” Power Minister said.

“Besides solar energy, the hydroelectric potential of the state must be harnessed to produce more power so that the vision of the government with respect to self-sufficiency in power can become a reality.” The power plant construction was started in August 2018 and completed at a cost of Rs. 14 crores with funds provided wholly by the state government. The SPV Power Plant is spread over 5 acres and has 5340 Solar Modules. The plant is expected to generate 3 million units annually. A 20 MW Solar Power Plant is currently under construction at Vankal in Khawzawl District.

