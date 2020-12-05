” You will get due respect and position in the party”: BJP state president

Dilip Ghosh, the state president of BJP in West Bengal has invited the leaders of ruling Trinamul Congress to join BJP. Ghosh said that they will get due respect and position in the party.

“Leaders like Suvendu Adhikari who are in TMC will remain as a ‘karmachari’. It’s only BJP who created leaders like me who came from a family of farmers. There are many like me in the BJP who became MLA, MP and national leaders. Look at Mukul Roy. BJP has made him a national leader. Suvendu babu will always remain a ‘karmachari’ in the TMC. Therefore, I would like to invite all deserving TMC leaders to join BJP. They will get due respect and position in the party”, said Dilip Ghosh while addressing a party rally at East Midnapore.

It has been reported that the senior leader of TMC, Suvendu Adhikari will join BJP. Suvendu Adhikari has resigned from the Mamata Banerjee cabinet. But TMC leaders had held meeting with Adhikari and claimed that all issues were resolved.