Abu Dhabi offers discount on Covid PCR test fees. Know more

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Health Department has again reduced the fees for the PCR test for Covid testing. Abu Dhabi Health Services (SEHA) has reduced the fee to 85 dirhams. The new decision by the Abu Dhabi Health Department is a great relief to many, including expats. “We have reduced the cost of the PCR swab test. The new rates will come into effect immediately at all Siha testing centers, ”Siha said on social media.

Abu Dhabi initially charged 370 dirhams for PCR testing. It was reduced to 250 dirhams in September and the fee was reduced again a few weeks later. It has been reduced to 150 dirhams in government hospitals and 180 dirhams in private clinics. At present, those returning to the UAE from foreign countries are must be required to undergo the Covid test. In addition, the law came into force last month requiring residents of the emirate to have a PCR check within four to eight days from the date of entry.

