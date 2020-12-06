Chance of heavy rain in Kerala; Orange alert issued in 4 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: TheCentral Meteorological Department announced that there will be heavy rains for two more days in the state. Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Malappuram districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall. Orange alert was declared in all four districts.

A yellow alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts. As the Central Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains, the public and government agencies need to be extra vigilant.

