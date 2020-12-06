Dr. BR Ambedkar 64th death anniversary: Some so-known facts about the chief architect of the Indian Constitution

Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar was popularly known as ‘Babasaheb Ambedkar’ among his followers. He was an Indian social reformer and the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. He was born on April 14, 1891. Dr. BR Ambedkar is credited for making huge contributions to the development of the country. Ambedkar passed away on December 6, 1956, at the age of 65.

1. He had done his masters in 64 subjects, knew 9 languages, and had studied across the world for 21 years.

2. He was also the first Indian to pursue a doctorate.

3. He was the only Satyagrahi in the world who did satyagraha for drinking water.

4. The chief architect of the Indian Constitution’s 20-page autobiography.

5. Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar is the only Indian whose statue is attached to Karl Marx in the London Museum.

6. Rajgirh, Babasaheb’s personal library was the world’s largest library with over 50 thousand books.

7. He was the first lawyer belonging to a backward caste.

8. The first Statue of Babasaheb was built in the year 1950 when he was alive and this statue is established in Kolhapur city.

9. His original surname was Ambawadekar, which was changed to Ambedkar by his teacher in school.

10. Ambedkar was posthumously conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award.

Also read: Uber wants the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to think about classifying its ride-hailing drivers