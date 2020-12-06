Chief Minister announced decision about school examinations

A state government has announced the decision on conduction annual examinations and reopening of schools. Madhya Pradesh state government has announced the decision. The decision was announced by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after a review meeting.

The CM announced that the students of Classes 1 to 8 in the state will have no annual examinations. The students would be evaluated on the basis of their project work. Also the schools for Classes 1 to 8 in the state will remain closed till March 31, 2021. But students studying in Classes 9 and 11 will be asked to come to schools once or twice a week.

“There will be no regular classes for the students of Classes 1 to 8 in the state till March 31, 2021. No test would be conducted for students of Classes 1 to 8 and they will be evaluated on the basis of the project work. Schools for Classes10 and 12 would resume shortly for the Board exams. But social distancing and other norms will be fully observed in the classrooms to prevent the spread of COVID-19,”said Shivraj Singh Chouhan.