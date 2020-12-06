Christian girl killed for rejecting Muslim man’s marriage proposal in Pakistan

Police in search for a Muslim man in Pakistan accused of shooting and killing a Christian woman who refused to marry him and convert to Islam. The deceased was identified as Sonia Bibi, 24, was reportedly shot dead at the Fazaia Colony bus stop in Rawalpindi. The accused named Muhammad Shehzad allegedly shot Miss Bibi multiple times in the head.

Ms. Bibi and her family had rejected Mr. Shehzad’s marriage proposal. Ms. Bibi was a domestic cleaner and there is a concern for the welfare of her family for whom she was the main breadwinner. The incident comes amid growing concerns about the safety of Christian and Hindu girls in Pakistan. Edward Clancy, director of outreach for ACNUSA said: “We extend our deepest condolences to her parents who have tragically lost Sonia, their eldest daughter. Sonia’s killing demonstrates the mortal danger girls and young women—especially those from Christian and other minority backgrounds—face in situations where they are under pressure to marry and abandon their faith. It is urgent that action is taken to ensure the safety of these young people. We call upon those in authority in Pakistan and our own Government to act now. Otherwise, there will only be more tragic cases such as this.”

