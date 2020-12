The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) has informed that a moderate intensity earthquake has hit India. The earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter Scale has hit the Andaman and Nicobar islands.

The earthquake earthquake tremors were felt 55 km south-southeast of Diglipur at 7.05 pm. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km.

No causalities or damage to property were reported.