Indian Seamen, released By Yemen Houthis after 10 months.

Dubai: 14 Indian seamen who were abandoned in Yemen for around 10 months after their ship sank in the Gulf of Aden traveled back to India from Dubai. The 14 seamen were brought into custody on February 14 by the Houthi authorities in Yemen, the Indian embassy said in a report.

“After constant and detailed efforts, the Embassy of India, Djibouti was able to get them released on November 28 through its Sana’a office,” the statement said. According to the reports, the Indians had lost their passport and other records and belongings. They requested all navigational and other authorities to take a directive of their situation and help them.

The rescued seamen have been recognized as Mohanraj Thanigachalam, William Nicamden, Ahmed Abdul Gafur Wakankar, Fairuz Nasruddin Zari, Sandip Balu Lohar, Nilesh Dhanraj Lohar, Hiron SK, Dawood Mahmood Jivrak, Chetan Hari Chandra Gawas, Tanmay Rajendra Mane, Sanjeev Kumar, Maniraj Mariyappan, Praveen Thammakarantavida, and Abdul Vahab Musthaba.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai endorsed the arrival of the Indian seamen in Dubai. Chandrashekhar Bhatia of the Gulf Maharashtra Business Forum stated that the Indian nationals took a flight to Mumbai from the Dubai International Airport on Saturday night. Mr. Bhatia also conveyed a letter signed by GMBF Global President Sunil Manjerakar in which he thanked the government and officials who supported to guarantee the liberation of the seamen. The seamen asserted that they have not received their wages from the last 10 months. They asked the Indian embassy in Oman and their Omani employer to unleash their salary.