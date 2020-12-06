Obama’s high-school basketball jersey sold for 1.4 crore

Barack Obama’s expensive Punahou high school basketball jersey sold at auction for a whopping $192,000. However, this sum represents the record for a high school jersey sold at auction. This sale breaks a record previously set by LeBron James, whose St. Vincent-St. Mary’s uniform, the one featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated, sold for $187,500 last year.

.@BarackObama's 1977 yearbook photo of his Honolulu JV basketball team. pic.twitter.com/YdkCyswjxK — ThePostGame (@ThePostGame) January 11, 2017

Mark Bendix said his old pal should have been a starter at Punahou and insisted he was not just being loyal to an old friend. “I loved his game. He had a pretty good shot and really handled the ball well. Obama’s jersey was one of the multiple record-setters at auction, joined by the jersey from Colin Kaepernick’s NFL debut, (an NFL-record of $128,000), and the jersey from Jordan’s Bulls signing ceremony as a rookie (a Jordan-record $320,000).

