One more actress to join BJP after Khushboo

Hyderabad: Actress and former MP Vijayashanthi have left the Congress after Khushboo. She resigned as a primary member of the party. According to party sources, Vijayashanti will join the BJP on Monday. It is reported that Vijayashanti will join the BJP at a function in New Delhi tomorrow.

Prior to this, Vijayashanti will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Vijayashanti entered politics through South Indian films in 1997 through the BJP. Then she left the BJP in 2005 due to differences over the partition of Telangana. Vijayashanti then formed her own party and merged the party with the TRS. In the 2009 elections, she contested as a TRS candidate in the Medak constituency and entered the Lok Sabha. Later, Vijayashanti left the TRS and joined the Congress.

