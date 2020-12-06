‘ State police is in an alliance with criminals’: BJP leader lash out at state government

BJP national leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has came down heavily on the state government. The BJP leader attacked the West Bengal state government over the recent incidents of political violence in the state. BJP rallies were attacked by the ruling Trinamool Congress activists in Asansol and Paschim Barddhaman district on Saturday.

“We’ll hold protests in the entire West Bengal. Police are in cahoots with criminals as they were aware of the BJP rally in Asansol. It can only happen in Bengal that goons can hurl bombs and fire bullets in presence of state police”, said Kailash Vijayvargiya.

A campaign rally of BJP was attacked at Barabani area in Bardhaman district. Several houses were ransacked and crude bombs were hurled. In Asansol, TMC activists had hurled crude bombs at a BJP rally. 2 People were injured in the clash.

TMC had denied all allegations and said that the e clashes were a result of internal fights within the BJP.