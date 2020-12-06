Police arrested 2 men under UP’s anti-conversion law

Police arrested a Muslim man and his brother under Uttar Pradesh’s new anti-conversion law. Police caught them when they visited the registrar’s office to record his marriage to a Hindu woman. The 2 men were arrested on the basis of the complaint registered by the woman’s parents.

Even though the woman said that she is an adult and married the man a few months ago of her free will the police registered FIR against the two. It was not immediately known whether she also changed her religion. He met the woman from Bijnore when he was working in Dehradun where she was studying. The recently promulgated Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020 nullifies marriages if they are carried out for the sole purpose of religious conversion. The punishment can extend up to 10 years if a minor is involved.

