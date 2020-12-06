T20I: India won the series against Australia

The ‘Team India’ has won the T20I series against Australia. Indian won the series by defeating the hosts in the second T20I match on Sunday. India beat Australia by 6 wickets. Earlier, Indian has won the toss and India has won the toss and elected to field against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia has scored 194 runs by losing 5 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. For the hosts, the skipper Matthew Wade scored 58 runs in 32 balls. Steve Smith contributed 46 off 38 balls. India has scored 195 runs by losing 4 wickets in 19.4 overs. Hardik Pandya scored 42 in just 22 balls. Shikhar Dhawan contributed 52 while captain Virat Kohli made 40.

India won the opening Twenty20 international on Friday in Canberra by 11 runs and the final match will be played on December 9th. The first of four Tests starts on December 17 in Adelaide.