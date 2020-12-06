Trinamool Congress MLA shot dead; The BJP national leader in the charge sheet

The BJP national leader’s name was also named in the charge sheet filed by the state investigation agency in the court in connection with the murder of Trinamool Congress MLA Satyajit Vishwas. The charge sheet names Mukul Roy, the BJP’s national vice president.

Trinamool MLA from Krishnaganj constituency Satyajit Biswas was shot dead on February 9 last year. Mukul Roy’s name is recorded in the supplementary charge sheet filed in the court. Mukul Roy has been charged with conspiracy. Besides Mukul Roy, the BJP MP Jagannath government is also named in the charge sheet.

Mukul Roy said, “There are 44 cases against me. There is no concern about it and that I could not be arrested.”