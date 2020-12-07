11 killed,12 injured in road accidents

In a tragic incident, at least 11 people were killed and 12 others were injured two separate road accidents. Six people lost their lives and 2 others were injured as the jeep in which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck in Churu district in Rajasthan on Monday. The accident took place near Bhanipura. The jeep was on its way to Dungargarh in Bikaner.

The deceased were identified as Lalaram (60), Reshmi (65), Kanaram (40), Kalawati (30), Kamla (35) and Seema Devi (50).

The second accident took place near Gaushala roundabout in Jahajpur. 5 people lost their lives and 10 others were injured as the van they were travelling collided with a truck on Sunday night. The injured include four children. The victims were returning home after attending a wedding in Ajmer.