Drinking sitting in the doorway of a running car; Know what happened later!!!

Driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious violation of traffic laws in India. The dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol are many. However, the video of two drunken youths sitting in the window of a car enjoying the wind is now going viral on social media.

The incident took place in Mumbai. They were sitting in the window of the back door of a car traveling on the road near the airport. The video was taken by the person in the car behind.

I thought this sort of utter nonsense had stopped years ago. Clearly not. MH47AB6622. 1:25 am. Just before the domestic airport bridge. Do your thing @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice

.@RoadsOfMumbai on a moron chart of 1 to 10, what would you rate this? ? pic.twitter.com/ea3o4MVweB — Cyrus Dhabhar (@CyrusDhabhar) December 1, 2020

The video was posted on Twitter, including the vehicle’s number and the time of the incident. After the video went viral, the police checked the registration number of the vehicle and took action against the youths in the vehicle.

According to reports, the youths living in the Thakur complex in Mumbai were behind the incident. Mumbai police have registered a case against the youths for allegedly driving dangerously and threatening the lives of road users.