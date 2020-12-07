Made in India car to beat Tesla; Extinction MK1 with a range of 500 km….

American automaker Tesla is the giant of electric cars. Here is an Indian electric car company to beat the Tesla, which offers the highest range and highest safety. Bangalore-based start-up ‘Pravaig Dynamics’ is a locally-built luxury electric car maker.

The company has unveiled a model of a premium electric car called the ‘Extinction MK1’. The company promises to run 500 km on a single charge. In India, the Hyundai Kona EV is the longest electric car with a single charge of 452 km.

This Indian car is far ahead in terms of speed. It accelerates from zero to 100 km / h in 5.4 seconds and has a top speed of 196 km / h. The motor of the Extinction MK1 produces 150 kW of power and 2400 Nm of torque.

The main feature of this Extinction MK1 is that it enables fast charging. The manufacturers claim that you can charge up to 80% in just 30 minutes with a fast charger.

Globally, Tesla ‘Model 3’ travels 507 km on a single charge. The company hopes to launch the Extinction MK1 next year. In the first phase, the vehicle will be available on a subscription basis for taxi purposes. It will produce only about 250 units per year.