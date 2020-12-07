Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed support for Macron in the fight against terrorism…..

DH Latest NewsDH NEWSDelhiLatest NewsIndiaNEWSInternationalDefence

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned French President Emmanuel Macron. The Prime Minister’s Office condemned the terrorist attacks in France and expressed India’s full support for France’s fight against terrorism, extremism and fundamentalism.

They also discussed about the Covid vaccine, the economic progress to be made after Covid, and climate change. The two leaders spoke on the phone today evening. According to national media reports, the two leaders also discussed setting up a hotline to contact them.

The Prime Minister himself tweeted that he had spoken to the French President on the phone. “I talked to my friend Emmanuel Macron about the opportunities and challenges in the world after Covid. India will stand by France in the fight against terrorism and extremism,” he tweeted. He said the India-France partnership was good for the world and the Indo-Pacific region.

