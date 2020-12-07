State government extends prohibitory order under Section 144

State government has decided to extend the prohibitory order imposed. Uttar Pradesh government has decided to extend the the imposition of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Noida and Greater Noida. The prohibitory orders were extended till January 2,2021.

The decision was taken as there was a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the Gautam Budh Nagar district. The order for this was released. Section 144 prohibits the assembly of of four or more people in an area. The state government has also banned large gatherings and events.

Restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar, say police. Noida Commissioner of Police yesterday instructed officials to ensure its compliance in view of Bharat bandh called by farmers. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 7, 2020

The state government imposed Section 144 in several districts in the state on last week. The section 144 was imposed in Lucknow, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Agra and Greater Noida.