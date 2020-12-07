Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

The domestic benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended higher in the stock market. BSE Sensex settled trading at 45,427 higher by 347 points or 0.77% . The NSE Nifty ended trading at 13,356, higher by 97 points.

All the 11 sector gauges, barring the index of realty stocks, ended higher . The overall market breadth was extremely positive as 2,037 shares ended higher, while 935 closed lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were HDFC, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, ITC, Bharti Airtel, UPL, Adani Ports, GAIL India, Coal India, Dr Reddy’s Labs, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank and Infosys. The top losers in the market were SBI Life, Nestle India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement, Titan and Hindalco .