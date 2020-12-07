“The CPM and BJP have a secret relationship in the local elections,” said K Muraleedharan

Congress leader K Muraleedharan said that there was a “synergistic” between the LDF and the BJP in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipality. The CPM has agreed to give the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation to the BJP to avoid the Lavalin case. Muraleedharan said that the CPM leaders had secretly informed the BJP leadership about the matter.

He also revealed that the UDF was in a position to move with the Welfare Party. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has repeatedly denied this. He said that the welfare party was the one who helped the UDF in the Lok Sabha elections.

The welfare party is secular. The RMP has an advertising agreement with the UDF. The UDF is sure to win twice as much as it did last time. He said that the 2010 election would be a success and the Congress would be the single largest party in the corporation.