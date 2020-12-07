‘Unfortunately some people are born old, and I am one of them’: Kangana Ranaut…

Actress Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of herself sitting very seriously. “As a child, I do not remember playing with other children. My favorite thing to do was to make fancy gowns and costumes for my dolls and to think for hours on end. Mature eyes that think deeply. Unfortunately, some people are born old and I am one of them,” Kangana shared in the picture.

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film ‘Thalaivi’ tells the life story of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. The new films were released in connection with Jayalalithaa’s death anniversary. “On Jaya Amma’s death anniversary, I am sharing some pictures from our movie Thalaivi..Thanks to my team, especially to our team leader Vijay Sir…. He is working like a superman to complete this movie. One more week …” Kangana tweeted.

‘Talaivi’ is directed by AL Vijay. Malayalee actress Shamna Kazim will play the role of Sasikala. According to reports, the film will be released simultaneously in Tamil and Hindi. KR Vijayendra Prasad, who wrote the screenplay for Bahubali, is also writing the script for Thalaivi.