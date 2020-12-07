Watch a miraculous video of a woman escape unhurt after being run over by truck….

An elderly woman from Tamil Nadu escaped unhurt after being run over by a truck in Tiruchengode. The entire incident was caught on camera.

The clip, shows an elderly woman standing in the middle of a road with a plastic packet in her hand. Moments later, a yellow pick-up truck appears from her left and runs her over before taking a right turn. Miraculously, the woman escaped unhurt but was seen signalling for help towards other passersby on the road.

Watch the video here:

Elderly #Indian woman run over by truck miraculously escapes unscathed pic.twitter.com/AFGq2uYf3e — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) December 6, 2020

CGTN reported that the driver failed to see the woman while making the right turn.