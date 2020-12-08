2 minor girls, who crossed LOC from POK returned with a hand full of gifts

Army troops returned two minor girls from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir who had inadvertently crossed the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. The girls were identified as Laiba Zabair, 17, and Sana Zabair, 13. They both residents of village Abbasspur in Forward Kahuta tehsil.

The Indian army has handover the sisters in the presence of civilian and military officials of Pakistan. Also, they have given hand full of gifts and sweets. Laiba Zabair before retuning to homer said that, “They (army) treated us well, provided us food and shelter and made efforts for their early return to the native place,” she said. “Today they are sending us back…people on this side (of the border) are very good.”

