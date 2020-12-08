3 construction workers kidnapped by NLFT militants in the India-Bangladesh border

NLFT militants kidnapped three workers who were involved in supervising, border fencing works in the India-Bangladesh borders in Tripura. This incident comes after 11 days a small trader was kidnapped by the militants in Tripura. By to date, the security forces are unable to rescue him. Supervisor Subhash Bhowmik, excavator driver Subal Debnath and worker Ganapati Tripura were kidnapped at gunpoint.

The security forces launched a combing operation to nab the guerillas and rescue the three people. The National Building Construction Corporation run by the Centre was given the task to erect barbed wire fencing at the international frontiers to check border crimes and infiltration bids. The police suspected National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) militants kidnapped the three workers from Ganganagar.

