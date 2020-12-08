Armed Forces Flag Day 2020: Governer pays tribute to armed forces

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brigadier (retired) Dr. B D Mishra and First Lady of the State Neelam Mishra made a generous personal contribution to the Armed Force. Armed Forces Flag Day is celebrated every year on December 7. The day was observed with an objective to collect funds from people for the betterment of the staff of the armed forces just by selling Indian flags, batches, stickers, and other items.

It has become a tradition to commemorate this day as an honour to the soldiers, sailors and airmen of India over years. The Governor said that “the significance of the Flag Day is that it motivates the citizens to be a partner in support of the armed forces who safeguard the integrity of the nation. Flag Day reminds the citizens of the country that the wellbeing of the armed force personnel is in the hands of its citizens and they share this responsibility with the Government of the day.”

