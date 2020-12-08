Happy Birthday Dharmendra: Legendary actor in the Indian cinema

Dharmendra celebrates his 85th birthday today. Born on 8 December 1935 in Nasrali, a village in Ludhiana district, Punjab, he spent his early life in the village of Sahenwal. He has been spent almost six decades in the film industry. The veteran actor made his impressive Bollywood debut with Arjun Hingorani’s movie Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in 1960. He starred in films like Sholay, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Dream Girl, and others. He made successful pairing with actresses like Meena Kumari and Hema Malini. His chemistry with his now-wife Hema was loved by everyone and the duo has given many hit films together.

“Fame and glamour don’t remain. Being humble and grounded is what will remain (with you). People will say nice things about you. It is not a thought-out action and comes automatically. It came to me from my parents, from me it has gone to Sunny and Bobby,” Dharmendra said about being a ‘superhuman being’. The actor is currently in Mumbai with his family. He is all set to return to his Lonavala farmhouse, which is where he spent most of his lockdown period.

