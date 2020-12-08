A senior BJP member died in the clashes between party members and police

A Bharatiya Janata Party senior worker died due to the police lathi charge, at a rally in West Bengal’s Siliguri city. The West Bengal Police said that a death the cause will be known only after a postmortem examination. “Ulen Roy, a senior BJP worker, has succumbed to splinter injuries caused by the country bombs that Mamata’s police threw,” Tejasvi Surya tweeted.

The saffron party members and its youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha members throw stones at the police. This resulted in clashes between the police and the party members. The police used tear gas shells and water cannons to stop BJP workers and leaders. BJP’s official handle and party leaders criticized the police and the state government for use of power against “peaceful demonstration” in several tweets.

