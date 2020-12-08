Anti Corruption Bureau arrested DSP after seized illegal assets from his residence

Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Deputy Superintendent of police, T. Lakshmi Narayana after seized illegal assets worth over Rs 2.11 crore. Kamareddy CI Jagdish and SI Govind accepted that they have collected bribes from a cricket betting case. From the primary investigation, it is revealed that Lakshmi Narayana was not involved in the betting case.

The police officers had the assets in the form of cash, gold, open plots, agricultural lands, residential houses to the tune of Rs 2,11,84,109. On December 4, a case was registered against the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)of Kamareddy sub-division as he had acquired assets allegedly by corrupt and dubious means. The ACB officials also seized some live ammunition, cartridges, and empty shells of different weapons, including AK-47, from the DSP’s residence here. DSP did not give any satisfactory account for their possession.

