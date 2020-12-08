Big boost to BJP; Actor-turned-politician quits congress and returns to BJP

Telugu actor-turned-politician Vijayashanti quits Congress recently and joined the BJP. She was a BJP party member in the late 90s when she started her political career. Vijayashanti was a very prominent and successful actress in the 80s and 90s. In the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, general secretary Arun Singh, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, and Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar she joined the party yesterday.

“I am happy to join BJP today. I am confident we will form the government in Telangana in 2023. There is no development and administration in the state under KCR,” said Vijayashanti. Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao said that; “Vijayashanti was in BJP earlier and now again she is joining the party. Generally, she goes where the wind blows. She was assigned a star campaigner as she has a star attraction. People from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP for time being join other parties and then then they return to their own party. This is not going to affect us. We knew it earlier, as she wants to be in a party which is in power.”

