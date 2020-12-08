“Drinking water from air”; Researchers developed an efficient method for drinking water harvest

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-G) researchers recently developed an efficient method to harvest water from humid air. When the world was facing water scarcity this new method to collect and conserve water through non-traditional means gains a lot of attention. Scientists worldwide are trying to build technologies that can pull out water from thin air, both literally and figuratively.

The research team has used the concept of chemically patterned SLIPS for the first time, to effectively harvest water from moist air. They produced a patterned hydrophilic SLIP by spraying a sponge-like porous polymeric material on top of a simple A4 printer paper. Chemically modulated hydrophilic spots were associated with the coating prior to lubricating with two distinct types of oils – natural olive oil and synthetic krytox. This surface could harvest water from foggy/water vapor laden air without the need for any cooling arrangement.

