“Welcome to Meghalaya”; State government to reopen its door for tourists

Shillong: Meghalaya government has decided to reopen tourism for tourists from outside the state starting December 21, 2020. Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma tweeted, “We are reopening Tourism in Meghalaya for tourists from outside the State from 21st Dec 2020. To ensure the safety of everyone, registration through the @meghtourism app is made mandatory & SOPs are put in place.”

Tourist places have been opened for local tourists since October 16. Strict safety, sanitization, and all COVID-19 protocols were enforced. The government also instructed all tourist destinations to follow strict adherence to social distancing protocols issued by the Health and Family welfare department. The first move taken by the state to reopen tourist destination was in September. The government had announced the reopening of Wards Lake, Elephant Falls, and Lum Nehru Park for local tourists only.

Also read: ‘PUBG Returns’; PUBG Mobile India all you need to know…Read more!!!