Indian Navy recovered the body of MiG-29K pilot 11 days after the tragic crash

Indian Navy reportedly recovered the body of missing MiG-29k pilot Commander Nishant Singh 11 days after he went missing off the coast of Goa. In an extensive search mission, Nishant Singh’s body has been found 30 miles off the coast of Goa on the sea bed 70 metres below water. DNA tests are underway to confirm the identity of the corpse.

“Mortal remains of a human body have been recovered in the vicinity of the wreckage site. The samples are being sent for DNA testing for confirmation of identity,” a statement from the Indian Navy said. The Russian-origin jet MiG-29K jet had crashed on November 26 while operating over the Arabian Sea. The Navy said, “Aerial search by maritime reconnaissance aircraft and helicopter sorties amounting to 270 hours have been undertaken so far. Underwater search around the crash site which includes extensive dives by saturation divers and continuous overnight search using HD camera has been undertaken in the last 10 days.”

