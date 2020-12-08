Kerala election updates: The best polling rate in the first hour was 43%….

Voting is in progress in five districts in the first phase of local body elections. Long queues of voters are seen at most booths. Voting will take place in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki districts today. Heavy polling took place in the first hour.

By the first three hours, 43% of voters had cast their votes. There is a long line in front of the polling booths in many places in the morning. Alappuzha had the highest polling. Thiruvananthapuram has the lowest polling.

The first phase elections will be held in 6911 wards in 395 local bodies in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki districts. 88,26,873 voters will cast their votes. Voting begins at 7 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. A total of 11,225 booths have been set up for voting in 395 local bodies.