Man ordered a PlayStation but received a box with a brick inside it…

A man in Utah has purchased a PS5 on eBay after paying an eye-watering $878. But what arrived in the post left the man devastated. An official PS5 box, when he opened the box there was nothing but a concrete block. Potentially the most expensive concrete block ever sold. The man then reported it to the Orem Police Department to report the crime.

The police rightly suggested the man contact eBay because under its buyer/seller protections he should expect to receive a full refund. It’s then up to eBay to recoup the money the seller stole through the malicious listing. Both the new PlayStation and Xbox consoles continue to sell out as soon as new stock arrives at retailers.

