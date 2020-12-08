Twitter released the list of the most tweeted about people worldwide in 2020. Know who tops the list

Twitter recently released the list of the most tweeted about people worldwide in 2020. President Donald Trump was among the top of the list. Another one spot ahead is the President-elect Joe Biden. The third-most tweeted about the person was George Floyd, who died in the custody of the police. Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in January along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, was the fourth-most tweeted about the person in 2020.

The fifth-most tweeted about the person in 2020 is the former President Barack Obama. However, the most liked tweet of 2020 was from the account of Chadwick Boseman on August 28, announcing the “Black Panther” star’s death. The tweet, which had 7.6 million Twitter likes, was the most-liked tweet in the history of the social media platform.

