Pakistan PM Imran Khan gets trolled by Twitterati including his ex-wife. Know why?

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has unfollowed everyone from his Twitter account, including his first wife Jemima Goldsmith. But Twitteratis started trolling him saying he was “inferior to former PM Nawaz Sharif”. He unfollowed Jemima Goldsmith, a film producer, and his former wife from his Twitter account. He created his profile in 2010.

“Imran Khan visited Nawaz Sharif’s @NawazSharifMNS Twitter timeline, realized NS does not follow anybody. Got angry that this might reflect poorly on him. Went back to his own timeline and unfollowed all his MNAs and ex-wife,” a Twitter user said. Another user said, “Even though @ImranKhanPTI unfollowed everyone but I am sure something inside Jemima just broke.”

